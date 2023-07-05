Heavy rainfall finally quenches thirst of Siddipet, Sangareddy and Medak

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 05:58 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Thaduru stream in Cheriyal Mandal is in full swing due to heavy rains in Siddipet district on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: After a month-long wait, Siddipet, Sangareddy, and Medak districts have finally received a much-needed heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, bringing relief to the parched lands. The dry spell that persisted until Tuesday in these three districts has now been interrupted by a significant downpour, rejuvenating the hopes of farmers and residents alike.

Siddipet district, in particular, recorded an average rainfall of 62.4mm on Tuesday, while Dhoolmitta mandal headquarters experienced an unprecedented 159.5mm of rainfall, setting a new record. Thoguta and Mirudoddi received 125.3mm and 128.5mm of average rainfall respectively, while the Madduru Mandal received 116mm. Heavy rains persisted in several parts of Siddipet district until Wednesday evening, with a total rainfall of 142.5mm since June 1, surpassing the normal average of 125.7mm by 13 percent. This welcomed surplus brought smiles to the faces of farmers, as streams began flowing and tanks received promising inflows.

In Medak district, the rainfall measured an average of 44.6mm during the same period. Chilpiched and Alladurgam Mandals experienced rainfall of 116.6mm and 105.5mm respectively. Sangareddy district received an average rainfall of 41.8mm, with Vatpally and Raikod Mandals receiving 128.7mm and 114.3mm respectively, while Andole mandal witnessed 105.9mm of rainfall. The farmers in these districts are optimistic that a few more days of rain at a similar intensity will be sufficient to meet their requirements for the month.