Heavy rainfall recorded at several locations in erstwhile Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:25 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Warangal: Very heavy rainfall was recorded at several locations in the erstwhile Warangal district from 8.30 pm on Thursday to 8 am on Friday, with Kalleda in Warangal district recording the state’s highest rainfall of 14.13 cm.

Other places that received heavy rainfall include Parkal in Hanamkonda district (12.63 cm) and Redlawada village in Nekkonda Mandal in Warangal district (12.15 cm).

Heavy rainfall ranging from 7.9 cm to 11.55 cm was recorded at nine other locations in the erstwhile Warangal district. Meanwhile, residents of Maruthi Hills colony near Kakatiya Zoo Park in Hanamkonda said that they had spotted crocodiles in the vicinity due to overflowing Nala that passes through the zoo park. Several streams in Warangal, Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts are overflowing due to heavy rains.