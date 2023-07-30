Heavy rains, floods claim 16 lives in Mulugu: Minister

Addressing a press conference accompanied by District Collector Ila Tripathi and SP Gaush Alam here on Sunday, she said the State government had established 27 relief centres to assist flood victims.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:37 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Mulugu: At least 16 people have lost their lives as heavy rains wreaked havoc, leading to severe flooding in many villages in the district. The calamity has resulted in extensive damage to properties, crops and livestock in the district.

The most severely affected areas include Kondai, Dodla, Malyala, Medaram, Narlapur and Project Nagar, where numerous homes were washed away and roads were damaged, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said.

Addressing a press conference accompanied by District Collector Ila Tripathi and SP Gaush Alam here on Sunday, she said the State government had established 27 relief centres to assist flood victims.

“Apart from the tragic loss of lives and devastation to property, the torrential rains have also inflicted extensive damage on infrastructure. Multiple bridges have been washed away and power lines have been severed, causing power outages across the region. The government is restoring power supply and repairing damaged roads,” she said.

In an effort to aid the flood victims, the State government has distributed 10 days of dry rations to the flood victims. Currently, 5,400 people have sought refuge in 27 relief centres. To provide additional support, the government will supply two pairs of clothes, bed-sheets, towels, sarees, as well as house cleaning and cooking utensils until the situation stabilizes, she said.

“The rainfall has led 805 tanks and ponds to reach their capacity, but 72 of them have either been fully or partially damaged. In some villages, the power supply remains disrupted due to broken poles and burnt transformers; however, repair work is already underway.

Notably, rescue efforts have saved 82 people at Mutyaladhara waterfalls, and another 55 individuals were rescued by the NDRF team,” she added. As authorities continue to assess the extent of the disaster, an initial report is scheduled to be submitted to the State cabinet on Monday.