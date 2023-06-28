Here is how to apply for teacher vacancies in Qatar school

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:08 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd (TOMCOM) has invited applications from suitable candidates for the posts of teachers in Olive International School in Doha of Qatar. A press release on Wednesday said there were some teacher posts vacancies that were to be filled up immediately. The vacancies were for posts of mother teacher, teacher for social studies, art, economics and dance. The candidate should be in the age group of 25 and 45 years and graduate with B.Ed (regular) and with a 2-3 years of experience in a CBSE school.

The selected candidates would be provided with accommodation, transport, medical and insurance with salary ranging from Rs 79,000 to Rs 1.2 lakhs. Interested candidates should contact TOMCOM on 83286-02231 or 78935-66493 or send their resume to tomcom.itcoordinator@gmail.com, the press release added.