High temperatures lead to behavioural changes in dogs

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 07:41 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: As temperatures rise and summer settles in, an increasing number of stray dogs exhibit signs of irritability and restlessness. Animal welfare organisations are reporting a surge in the number of calls from concerned citizens about stray dogs in their communities as many dogs are seeking out shelter in public spaces in an effort to escape the heat.

According to city-based veterinarian, Dr. P.Ananth Nag Bharadwaj, summer heat plays a role in irritability in dogs, in addition to other factors. An animal rights activist, Nakshatra Reddy states that the lack of shade and fresh water can sometimes lead to a range of behavioural changes, including increased barking, aggression, and destructive behaviour.

In the aftermath of the tragic death of a four-year-old boy in a stray dog attack at Amberpet, experts are calling for greater awareness and education to help prevent dog attacks.

“It is heartbreaking to see an innocent life lost. It is important to understand that dogs are a part of our urban ecosystem, and we need to learn to coexist with them. Sterilisation and vaccination are key to preventing incidents like this,” says Dr. Ananth.

Animal rights activist Amala Akkineni states that killing or removing street dogs has never worked because it creates a vacuum that is quickly filled with new dogs that migrate for food.

“The solution is all street dogs must be managed with animal birth control surgery and anti-rabies vaccine. This will prevent dog breeding, dog aggression, rabies, and create safe zones for communities,” she shares.

Dr. Ananth urge people to be more mindful of how they dispose of their leftover food. According to him, improper food disposal can attract stray dogs, increasing the risk of dog attacks.

The tragedy has also led to calls for better education and awareness about dog behaviour and safety among the public, especially children. “Children need to be taught how to interact with dogs and how to avoid situations that could lead to an attack. It is important for them to learn how to read a dog’s body language and to understand what behaviours can trigger an attack,” said Molleti Lakshman of Animals Water Bowl Project Trust.