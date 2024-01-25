Highlanders take lead in league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 11:41 PM

Team members of the Vilagio Highlanders in Golconda on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Villagio Highlanders took the top spot with 196 Points, followed by Lahari Lions and Synthokem Swing Kings with 195 points each at the end of the second round of the World HPGL Season IV at the Hyderabad Golf Club at Golconda on Thursday.

Srinath Reddy and Suresh Raju top scored for Villagio with 36 points each. However, it was Nikhil Nanjappa of Synthokem Swing Kings, who took top honours of the day with 38 points, the highest individual score of the league so far.

Group A: Sama (194), Stonex (175), Kshema (178), Mysa (168);

Group B: Alpha (191), Lahari (195), Rough Riders (180), FInvista (184);

Group C: DSR (193), Agile (190), Sharkies (182), Tutoroot (161);

Group D: Meenakshi (196), Villagio (196), Myk (182), Synthokem (195).