HMD launches Dispojekt single use syringes with safety needle

With Dispojekt safety syringes, HMD aims to reduce prevalence of accidental Needle Stick Injuries among health workers, reduction of infection control cost

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 08:42 PM

With Dispojekt safety syringes, HMD aims to reduce prevalence of accidental Needle Stick Injuries among health workers, reduction of infection control cost

Hyderabad: Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) on Thursday launched Dispojekt single use syringes with safety needle in Hyderabad, a press release said.

With Dispojekt safety syringes, HMD aims to reduce prevalence of accidental Needle Stick Injuries (NSIs) among health workers, reduction of infection control cost and that of disposal and training, offering a long term positive financial impact on the healthcare sector.

Also Read HMD to invest over Rs 100 cr to expand syringe production

Safety needles reduce healthcare worker injuries, lowering costs from potential disease treatment and potential long-term health issues. By minimizing needle stick injuries, they also decrease expenses for post-exposure prophylaxis and associated healthcare costs. Moreover, safety needles mitigate compensation claims, and can lead to lower health insurance premiums, a press release said.

“Equipped with a safety shield (SIP Shield), Dispojekt syringe addresses critical concerns of needle stick injuries,” Rajiv Nath, Managing Director, HMD, during the launch said.