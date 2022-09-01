HMWSSB water pipeline suffers leakage, houses flooded in Beeramguda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:42 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Sanagreddy: Several houses and shops were flooded as a massive water pipeline of Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) was damaged at Mallikarjuna Nagar in Beeramguda on Thursday morning.

The citizens woke up early as the water started entering their houses. Following the information, the HMWSSB officials have stopped the release of water. The efforts were on to restore the water supply by getting the pipeline repaired. Meanwhile, the valuables were damaged in several shops and houses in the area.