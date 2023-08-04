HomesToLife store inaugurated in Banjara Hills

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:26 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: Singapore-based premium furniture brand HomesToLife has opened its first store in Banjara Hills on Road No 12.

The furniture store will have furniture pieces that reflect their unique personalities and enrich their living spaces. Global Head of the company Celeste Phua said the company makes furniture using 17 leather and fabric variations to suit their diverse lifestyle requirements.

The company ensures a transparent pricing policy, ensuring that all showrooms, including the new Hyderabad store, offer the same prices across the board.

“The opening of our Hyderabad store is a momentous occasion for HomesToLife. We are confident that the people of Hyderabad will embrace our carefully crafted furniture pieces that exude elegance and charm,” said Celeste Phua at the time of inauguration.