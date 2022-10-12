Horse Racing: Carlisle impresses in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Carlisle pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Beauty Blaze (B Nikhil) 47.5, handy. Beauty Flame (Apprentice) 48, moved easy.

800m:

The Hambone (Koushik) 1-2, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Carlisle (Rafique Sk) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, good. Different (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Arthur (Gavrau Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/49, moved freely. General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Icicle (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, moved well. Wandring Warrior (Dhanu Singh) & 3y-(Bated Breath/Blush’s Gift) (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, former moved well.