Horse Racing: Dark Son has the edge in Chennai feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Chennai: The Sebastian-trained Dark Son maintaining form and should repeat the performance in the Adler Handicap 1000 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 Class-II, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Magical Wave 1, Gingersnap 2, Catalyst 3

2. Larado 1, Multiwave 2, Run Happy Run 3

3. Shivaratri 1, Star Templar 2, Proud 3

4. Dark Son 1, The Awakening 2, Constant Variable 3

5. Sporting Spirit 1, Safety 2, The Intimidator 3

6. Winning Legacy 1, Cynosure 2, Kings Walk 3

7. Gold Kite 1, Timeless Romance 2, Zucardi 3

Day’s Best: Gold Kite.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.