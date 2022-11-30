Horse Racing: Dark Son has the edge in Chennai feature

The Sebastian-trained Dark Son maintaining form and should repeat the performance in the Adler Handicap 1000 metres
Chennai: The Sebastian-trained Dark Son maintaining form and should repeat the performance in the Adler Handicap 1000 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 Class-II, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.
False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Magical Wave 1, Gingersnap 2, Catalyst 3
2. Larado 1, Multiwave 2, Run Happy Run 3
3. Shivaratri 1, Star Templar 2, Proud 3
4. Dark Son 1, The Awakening 2, Constant Variable 3
5. Sporting Spirit 1, Safety 2, The Intimidator 3
6. Winning Legacy 1, Cynosure 2, Kings Walk 3
7. Gold Kite 1, Timeless Romance 2, Zucardi 3
Day’s Best: Gold Kite.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.