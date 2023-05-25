Horse Racing: Glorious Grace fancied for Ooty selection

J Sebastian-trained Glorious Grace, who is in fine trim, is expected to score in the Madras Race Club Cup 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Udhagamandalam: The J Sebastian-trained Glorious Grace, who is in fine trim, is expected to score in the Madras Race Club Cup 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, Rated 80 and above (60 to 79 eligible), 4 years old and over, the feature event of the final day’s Udhagamandalam races to be held here on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 10.00 am.

SELECTIONS:

1. Royal Mayfair 1, Three Of A Kind 2, Ready Player One 3

2. Ashwa Dev 1, The Ressel 2, Single Malt 3

3. Happiness 1, Anzio 2, Soft Whisper 3

4. Kallipos 1, Aurora Borealis 2, Voyager 3

5. Glorious Grace 1, Golden Marina 2, Windermere 3

6. Albinus 1, Royal Baron 2, Sweet Fragrance 3

7. Andorra 1, Off Shore Breeze 2, Fernet Branca 3

8. Lebua 1, Sinatra 2, Admiral Shaw 3

Day’s Best: Andorra.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

