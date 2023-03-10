Horse Racing: Shamrock fancied for Bengaluru feature

Satish Narredu-trained Shamrock holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Octogonal Stakes 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:30 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Representational Image

Bengaluru: The Satish Narredu-trained Shamrock holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Octogonal Stakes 1400 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 85, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. War Trail 1, Regal Force 2, By The Book 3

2. Agera 1, Raffles 2, Fair Counsel 3

3. Hope Island 1, Katana 2, Armory 3

4. Shamrock 1, De Villiers 2, Dauglas 3

5. Stars Above 1, Star Admiral 2, Sociable 3

6. Magnus 1, Amazing Attraction 2, Mystikos 3

7. See My Heels 1, Lycurgus 2, Spetacular 3

8. Altair 1, Konichiwa 2, Country’s Jewel 3

Day’s Best: Shamrock.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

