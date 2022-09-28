Horse Racing: Siege Perilous has the edge in Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The Prasanna Kumar-trained Siege Perilous looks good in the Chief Minister’s Trophy
1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 Class-II, the feature event of the races here on Thursday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Sea Blush 1, Dawn Rising 2, Grand Chevalier 3
2. My One And Only 1, Prince Corporate 2, Highland Park 3
3. Santorini 1, Notoriety 2, Drusilla 3
4. Coyote Girl 1, Antinori 2, Great Hope 3
5. Siege Perilous 1, Coorg Regiment 2, Aberlour 3
6. Port Of Beauty 1, Anakin 2, Cherokee Moon 3
7. Perfect Rendition 1, Del Mar 2, Striking Memory 3
Day’s Best: Siege Perilous.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.