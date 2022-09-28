| Horse Racing Siege Perilous Has The Edge In Mysuru Feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:53 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Mysuru: The Prasanna Kumar-trained Siege Perilous looks good in the Chief Minister’s Trophy

1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 Class-II, the feature event of the races here on Thursday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Sea Blush 1, Dawn Rising 2, Grand Chevalier 3

2. My One And Only 1, Prince Corporate 2, Highland Park 3

3. Santorini 1, Notoriety 2, Drusilla 3

4. Coyote Girl 1, Antinori 2, Great Hope 3

5. Siege Perilous 1, Coorg Regiment 2, Aberlour 3

6. Port Of Beauty 1, Anakin 2, Cherokee Moon 3

7. Perfect Rendition 1, Del Mar 2, Striking Memory 3

Day’s Best: Siege Perilous.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.