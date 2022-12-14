| Horse Racing True Marshal Vision Of Rose Shine In Trials

Horse Racing: True Marshal, Vision Of Rose shine in trials

Hyderabad: True Marshal, Vision Of Rose, Arthur, Happy Go Lucky & Acrobat impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Dream Station (RB) (From 1000/400) 46, eased up. Yesterday (Apprentice) & Cash Register (Surya Prakash) 47, moved together.

3y-(Basem/Whispering Hills) (RB) & Delhi Heights (RB) 48, moved together.

800m:

Juramento (RB) 1-3, (From 800/400) 30, eased up. Zafirah (Ashhad Asbar) 1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Ivanhoe (Surya Prakash) 1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Advance Guard (Apprentice) 58, 600/45, moved well. Despang (Surya Prakash) 59, 600/45, maintains form.

Miss Maya (Madhu Babu) & Miracle Mary (Abhay Singh) 1-1, 600/46, pair moved easy. Ella Eldingar (RB) & Faiz (Aneel) 1-3, 600/48, pair moved freely. Alabama (RB) & Shadow Of The Moon (B Nikhil) 1-2, 600/47, pair moved easy.

1000m:

Bellaque (B Nikhil) & Brilliant Star (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Stag’s Leap (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. La Mirage (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Happy Go Lucky (Ashhad Asbar) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, pleased. Orin Swift (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well.

True Marshal (Ashhad Asbar) 1-13, 900/57, 600/43, maintains form.

Vision Of Rose (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Arthur (Ashhad Asbar) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Painted Apache (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, good. Acrobat (Apprentice) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, note. Bangor On Dee (BR Kumar) & Wind Sprite (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair strode out well.

Garnet (Deepak Singh) & Gusty Note (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level.