Huge demand for Company Secretaries across nation: ICSI Chairman

09:10 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana organised an awareness program on Company Secretaries courses at Suryapet.

Hyderabad: There was a huge demand for Company Secretaries (CS) as a large number of companies were coming up across the country, said Dr. Raja Mogili Amirisetty, Chairman, Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)-Hyderabad Chapter.

Addressing students on a career awareness programme on the CS course organized by ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ in Suryapet district on Thursday, Dr. Amirisetty explained the role of the CS, importance and career opportunities available in the field. The ICSI was the only recognized professional body to regulate and develop the profession of company secretaries in the country, he said.

The Institute, being a proactive body, focuses on top-quality education to students pursuing the CS course and sets best quality standards for its members, he said, adding that presently, there were more than 67,000 members and around 2.5 lakh students on the rolls of the ICSI.

To enroll for the CS Executive programme, intermediate was eligibility and students should qualify in the CSEET (CS executive entrance test), he said. Placements would be offered with a salary of Rs.40,000 per month once students get the ICSI membership, he said.

In her address, ICSI-Hyderabad Chapter, vice-chairperson, T Lalitha Devi briefed about the course prospectus, pattern, fees details, training and exam pattern etc. ICSI-Hyderabad Chapter, executive officer, V Srinivas cleared queries of students in an interactive session. Around 500 students from various junior colleges attended the event.

