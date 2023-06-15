Hyd police seize 14 bottles of army supply liquor from man

A man who was keeping army supply liquor illegally and planning to sell to people was caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (North) police team.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:08 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: A man who was keeping army supply liquor illegally and planning to sell to people was caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (North) team on Thursday. The police seized 14 bottles of liquor from him.

Raj Kumar Yadav (29) a resident of Safilguda and a native of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh got acquainted with military personnel working in Secunderabad establishments and purchased the liquor supplied to them through military canteen.

“In comparison to market price the liquor sold at military canteen is cheaper owing to tax relaxation benefits. Yadav lured the military personnel to sell him the liquor and later he sold it at a higher price,” said DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao.

The man along with property was handed over to Marredpally police station.