Hyderabad: Five year old boy drowns in swimming pool at Narsingi

The child along with his friends were playing on the third floor near the swimming pool when the child accidentally slipped and fell in the pool.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:30 AM, Thu - 6 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A five year old boy drowned in a swimming pool at an apartment in Narsingi.

According to the police, the child Devansh, a student lived along with his parents at Hallmark Tranquill apartment in Puppalguda.

On Tuesday night, the child along with his friends were playing on the third floor near the swimming pool when the child accidentally slipped and fell in the pool.

The parents who noticed it pulled out the boy and immediately rushed the child to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

A case is registered.