Hyderabad Airport issues traffic advisory due to surge in student travel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: In view of the surge in student traffic heading abroad for studies, GMR Hyderabad Airport has issued a traffic advisory to tackle the congestion caused by a significant increase in meeters/greeters and vehicles at the airport.

The rise in the number of visitors per passenger, ranging from 50-60 individuals, has resulted in congestion on the access road and ramps, leading to inconvenience for other travelers, the advisory stated.

In a statement, GMR Hyderabad Airport said, “We humbly request and solicit the cooperation of our passengers to self-restrict the number of meeters/greeters and vehicles as the airport is also placed on a high-security alert for Independence Day.”

The airport is currently on a high-security alert in preparation for Independence Day.