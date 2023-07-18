Hyderabad International Airport receives ‘Level 1 Accreditation’ from ACI

The Level 1 Accreditation is a result of the Hyderabad Airport’s demonstration towards customer experience

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport received Certificate of Accreditation Level 1 from Airports Council International (ACI-World).

According to a press release, this accreditation is a multilevel accreditation programme recognizing the airports that achieve excellence in Customer Experience Management.

The Level 1 Accreditation is a result of the Hyderabad Airport’s demonstration towards customer experience.

The Airport Customer Experience Accreditation assesses customer experience management practises, while the existing Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme measures outcome for customers and employees.