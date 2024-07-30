Hyderabad: AMEB alots hospital bed free of cost to auto-rickshaw driver

Aasra Medical Equipment Bank, around 200 people were benefited through the initiative in the last 2 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 05:56 PM

Aasra Medical Equipment Bank

Hyderabad: Mohd Yousuf, an auto-rickshaw driver from Talabkatta, recently underwent surgery after he fractured his leg. Doctors had advised him to take rest for a few weeks and Yousuf was worried as he did not have a comfortable bed at home.

Thanks to the Aasra Medical Equipment Bank, founded and managed by social reformer Illyas Shamshi, the patient was able to get a hospital bed free of cost.

At the bank one can find air mattress, hospital bed, oxygen cylinder, oxygen concentrator, walking aids and other equipment kept all around.

“Our mission is to help those who cannot afford to buy it. Usually, medical treatment expenditure is high and people face problems in again spending money on medical aids,” said Illyas Shamshi.

From where does the bank get the equipment?

“Post-Covid, the medical equipment was lying unused at homes and people started selling it to scrap vendors. On the other hand, there were people who were facing problems in getting decent bed and medical aid. To bridge the gap, we started the initiative,” he says.

The volunteers went to different public places and religious places during the initial phase of their project and publicized about the concept.

“People started calling us and donated the equipment. We keep it our office and when patients approach us, after verifying the medical records, the articles are provided free of cost,” said Illyas Shamshi.

In last two years, around 200 people were benefited through the initiative.

“We reach out to people in different districts of Telangana, Nanded and Latur in Maharashtra, Bidar in Karnataka,” said Illyas Shamshi.

Aasra Medical Equipment Bank can be contacted at Ph.7997999755.