Hyderabad: ANBAI honours senior obstetrician Dr Tarakeswari

ANBAI honoured senior obstetrician and medical director, Fernandez Hospital, Dr S. Tarakeswari for her contribution to medical education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: The Association of National Board Accredited Institutions (ANBAI), Telangana (TS) and Andhra Pradesh (AP), honoured senior obstetrician and medical director, Fernandez Hospital, Hyderguda, Dr S. Tarakeswari for her contribution to medical education.

The award ceremony was held as part of Distinguished Teachers Day event and was presided over by the ANBAI (AP and TS) president Prof. Dr. B. Balaraju and General Secretary Dr. Suresh Surapaneni. The chief guest of the event, Dr Abhijat Sheth, president, NBE, presented the award to Dr Tarakeswari.

Dr Tara, an alumnus of Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada, is reputed in the field of obstetric medicine with over 30 years of experience. She obtained her MD from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal in 1993 and joined Fernandez Hospital in 1995 and established high-risk pregnancy, pre-pregnancy, recurrent pregnancy losses clinics and obstetric medicine department.

The senior obstetrician conducts regular teaching sessions for PGs, guides their thesis and conducts clinical meetings. Her areas of interest are Medical Disorders Complicating Pregnancy and Pre Conception-Counselling. She has been invited as the DNB Inspector and as faculty at various national and international conferences and has several publications to her credit.