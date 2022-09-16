Hyderabad: Archaelogist MA Qaiyum passes away

Hyderabad: Noted archaeologist and historian MA Qaiyum passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday. He is survived by wife, two sons and daughter. He was 76 years old.

According to the family, Qaiyum passed away at a hospital in Banjara Hills where he was admitted for fever and lung infection. He suffered a massive heart attack around 8.30 pm on Thursday. Though the doctors succeeded in reviving him through Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, after some time he suffered another attack and passed away.

His funeral prayers were held at Masjid-e-Suffa, Janki Nagar and the body was laid to rest at the graveyard in First Lancer.

Qaiyum joined the Department of Archaeology and Museums in 1965 as Assistant Director and retired in 2004 as Deputy Director. During his long service spanning 39 years, he gained a lot of knowledge about the Qutb Shahi, Mughal and Asaf Jahi architecture along with historical background of those periods.

He accompanied visiting foreign dignitaries to the historic monuments here and briefed them about the importance and history of important edifices dating back to the Qutb Shahi, Mughal and Asaf Jahi period.