Ozonetel unveils new solutions in Covid-19 era

Hyderabad: Work from home had become the norm in the post-Covid world and for enterprises to provide customer service via calls and whatsapp was becoming the need of the hour. Helping large and small enterprises provide cloud-based communication and telephony solutions is Hyderabad headquartered Ozonetel. The company has benefitted from the Covid-19 pandemic as more and more enterprises were looking at cloud solutions for their customer relation segment.

“Our solution was modified so as to provide remote monitoring of the customer service calls and chats. In addition, our cloud solution made it possible for the enterprises to allow work from home for their employees without worrying about data security and quality of service. To our portfolio of 500 clients, we were able to add 10 more large enterprises – which are 500 seating customer care provider. By March or April we are looking at adding 15 more enterprises who will be using our solutions,” said Chaitanya Chokkareddy, chief innovation officer, Ozonetel.

The city-based company saw a lot of traction from edtech and fintech enterprises even as the traditional customer-centric sectors like taxi and grocery delivery saw a dip in the first 4-5 months of 2020. However, the latter services, according to Chokkareddy, have picked up in the last few months and they are at almost pre-pandemic levels now.

In terms of their solutions, Ozonetel is seeing a demand for chat-based customer service solutions and also new tools that help the enterprises detect the network being used by employees along with face login and speech analytics using artificial intelligence has seen demand. “These new tools help the enteprises to check whether the employees speaking/chatting with customers are authentic or not and if the quality of the call is being maintained or not,” said Chokkareddy. Going ahead, Ozonetel plans to focus on the US market wherein it has already signed a few partnerships and has added a new popular business messenger in the US.

