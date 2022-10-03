Hyderabad-based Premier Energies to commission new manufacturing line in December

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:13 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Premier Energies will commission its new manufacturing line in December this year. With an additional manufacturing capacity of 2 GW of solar modules and 1.25 GW of solar cells under construction, its total manufacturing capacity will be 3.4GW of solar module and 2GW solar cells.

Premier is the largest integrated solar cell and module manufacturer in southern India. The manufacturing line is equipped with the technology to produce cost-effective and energy-saving products. It recently launched a solar cell with efficiency of up to 23.2%. The integrated facility based in Hyderabad is the first solar manufacturing company in the country to introduce the cell in 182 mm wafer size, the company said in a release.

“We have prioritised innovation. This new cell is a significant turning point for us. It coincides with our manufacturing capacity expansion and our journey of offering the most appealing value in the solar energy sector. Our goal is to continue to build cell and module technologies with higher power generating capabilities,” said Surender Pal Singh, Chairman, Premier Energies.