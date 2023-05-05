Hyderabad beats heat as temperature drops below 33 degrees Celsius

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Scorching summer seems to have taken a back seat in the city of Hyderabad. The maximum temperature on Friday dropped to a pleasant 32.7 degrees Celsius, much to the delight of the locals.

As the day progressed, the clouds rolled in, bringing with them a welcome respite from the scorching sun. The city was engulfed in a cool breeze, with the sky remaining overcast throughout the day. The pleasant weather gave a feel of the monsoon in the Hyderabad, even though it is still over a month away.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rains are likely to continue on Saturday, with the day temperature remaining below 36 degrees Celsius and night temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius.

