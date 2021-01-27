Hyderabad: BJP’s corporator-elect booked for false declaration

Based on a complaint from J.Ravindra, the AIMIM candidate who contested against Jaiswal, the police booked a case and have taken up investigation

Hyderabad: The Abid Road police booked a case against BJP corporator-elect of Jambagh division for giving out false statement /declaration in the GHMC elections which were recently held.

Rakesh Jaiswal, who contested from Ward No. 77, Jambagh division allegedly gave a false declaration before the authorities concerned and suppressed the fact that he has three children while stating he got two children only.

Based on a complaint from J.Ravindra, the AIMIM candidate who contested against Jaiswal, the police booked a case and have taken up investigation.

