Hyderabad: Case booked against ex-Mayor Bonthu Rammohan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Following a local court’s directions, the Ghatkesar police booked a case against former Mayor of Hyderabad Bonthu Ram Mohan and a realtor M.Tirupathi Reddy on charges of cheating and threatening a man promising to sell him a land.

Police said the complainant B.Murali from Boduppal and Ram Mohan had earlier made a deal with regard to a land at Yamnampet in Ghatkesar. Murali secured the land documents for Rs.4 crore. Ram Mohan allegedly struck a deal with Tirupathi Reddy at a higher rate and allegedly started threatening Murali to handover the land to him. Murali approached the court, which heard his petition and issued directions to the police to book a case.

A case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, cheating and threatening under the IPC and other sections was booked and is being investigated.