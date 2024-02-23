Hyderabad CCS officials reach out to Sahiti Infratech victims

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 11:10 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) officials have reached out to the general public and victims to spread awareness on Sahiti Infratech Ventures India Pvt Ltd, which allegedly cheated nearly 3000 people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on the pretext of pre-launch offers on residential apartments.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crimes and SIT, A.V. Ranganath said, “We told them of the progress in the investigation and shared data of the properties owned by the suspect persons and the firms that were attached. We asked them to furnish details of any more properties or schemes rolled out by the suspects.”

Nine properties owned by the suspects and the projects floated by the firms have been attached.

“Our team will go to Andhra Pradesh and spread awareness against the firm so that nobody else gets trapped and turn victims,” he added.

The Central Crime Station police had last year arrested the firm’s owner Bhoodati Laxminarayana, his wife, son and their associates. Over 50 cases from across two States were booked against the firm, which are currently being investigated by CCS police.