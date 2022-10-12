Hyderabad: CCTV cameras network inaugurated at Keesara

03:50 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said the surveillance cameras helped in decrease in crime rate and detection of hit and run road accident cases, child abduction, and chain snatching among other crimes.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police with the help of Nagaram Municipal Council and ICOMM Limited Company, Nagaram installed 116 closed circuit cameras in Keesara.

Minister for Labour and Employment, Ch. Malla Reddy inaugurated the cameras at a program held on Wednesday and said that installing surveillance cameras would provide round-the-clock security to the citizens and added that a lakh surveillance cameras are installed in the Rachakonda Commissionerate.

