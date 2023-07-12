Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival features ArtstageSAN

The festival will also be hosting two theatre workshops for children and adults at Rangbhoomi Spaces, Gachibowli.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:29 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival, a non-profit society will be featuring ‘His Day’, a theatrical puppet play by ArtsageSAN, South Korea, on Friday at the NIFT Auditorium, Hitec City from 6.30 pm.

The show delves into the life of a weary salary man trapped in a monotonous routine and seeks solace in cherished childhood memories, finding respite from the exhaustion of daily work. The actors seamlessly bring the characters to life, using objects and puppetry to enhance the imagery and storytelling.

Theatre Praxis Workshop will be a 4-hour workshop on Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm, it is designed for adults to ignite the artistic process and stimulate new ways of thinking about performance and multimedia and learn to bring puppets to life. Theatre Workshop for Kids is a 2-hour workshop for children above 8 years which is scheduled on Sunday from 10 am.

Donor Passes are available on Book My Show or call on 9490440986.