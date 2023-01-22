Hyderabad: Cinevolution 2023 organized at St. Joseph’s college

Event inaugurated by Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav was conducted as part of the institution’s silver jubilee celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Hyderabad: Cinevolution 2023 – the 8th edition of Hyderabad’s National Youth Film Festival was organized at St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College, King Koti, here on Saturday.

The event inaugurated by Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav was conducted as part of the institution’s silver jubilee celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister mentioned the growing importance of Hyderabad as a hub of the country’s movie industry, with hundreds of films and television programmes being produced every year.

The prizes for best documentaries went to Pitch, Bah Bot, and Glint (1st, 2nd, and 3rd) and for short films to Vidhi Aata, Son of Subba Rao, and Chai Sutta Talab Katta (1st, 2nd, and 3rd).