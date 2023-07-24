Hyderabad: Couple arrested for stealing gold ornaments from employer’s house

The couple allegedly stole 40 tolas of gold ornaments from the house of their employer to clear their debts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A couple was arrested by the Chikkadpally police on Monday for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from the house of their employer.

According to Chikkadpally Inspector, P Rukmini, the suspects Lova Kumari (37) and Veerababu (40), of Chilkalguda, were domestic helpers in the house of a businessman Narsimha Rao.

“Lova Kumari along with her husband stole 40 tolas of gold ornaments from the house of Narsimha Rao to clear their debts,” the Inspector said. The police recovered the property intact from them.