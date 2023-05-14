Hyderabad cricketer Trisha’s big fan moment, gets felicitated by Brian Lara

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 06:20 AM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: It was a dream-come-true for Hyderabad cricketer G Trisha who was felicitated by one of the cricketing greats Brian Lara.

The India under-19 women’s World Cup winning Hyderabad girl was honoured ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal on Saturday. Sunrisers’ coach Brian Lara presented the cricketer with a plaque.

“I know age group cricket is very crucial in a cricketer’s life. This is just the beginning of your career. I am very interested in following your career. Hope you will go on to achieve many things in the future,” said the West Indies cricket great Lara of Trisha after honouring her.

Speaking to Telangana Today , Trisha, the batting all-rounder, said she was elated at the honour and said it is a big motivation. “I am over the moon. I am meeting Brian Lara for the first time. To be felicitated by him is a memorable moment. I will never forget this moment. It is a big boost for me,” said the youngster.

Trisha also added that the words from Lara are very encouraging. “Lara saying that he would follow my career is a big thing for me. It will definitely motivate me to work harder,” added the city girl. Trisha will leave for National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for national camp next.

