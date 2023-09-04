Hyderabad: Degree student killed in road accident at Uppal

The victim Shivani Goud along with her friend Sarika were going on a scooter from Habsiguda to Uppal when on reaching Uppal Metro Station a lorry hit the scooter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A degree student died while her friend sustained injuries in a road accident at Uppal on Monday afternoon.

The victim Shivani Goud (20) along with her friend Sarika (20), both pursuing degree first year course from a private college, were going on a scooter from Habsiguda to Uppal when on reaching Uppal Metro Station a lorry hit the scooter. “Shivani was riding pillion while Sarika was driving the scooter and had slowed down to negotiate a water puddle when the lorry hit the scooter. Shivani fell off the bike on the road and was run over by the lorry,” said Uppal sub inspector K Chandrasekhar.

On information, the Uppal police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary. The injured Sarika, is shifted to hospital where she is undergoing treatment.