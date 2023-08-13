Drone show enthralls Palamuru residents at Tank Bund

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:33 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Mahabubnagar: On the Sunday evening, residents in Palamuru witnessed a spectacular and colourful drone show at Tank Bund in the town. People all age groups turned up in large numbers to witness the show, which was the first of its kind in the district.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud formally launched the show in which 450 drones were used to depict images of the rich culture and iconic locations in the district. Images of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were also flashed as part of the show.

The show was organized by the Tourism department and was a big hit with the visitors. In all, 12 images, including that of Telangana and Mahabubnagar maps, Kohinoor diamond, KCR Urban Eco Park, Pillalamarri, Suspension Bridge, Shilparamam, IT Tower, historic Jogulamba Temple, Jai Bharat and Jai Telangana and Mana Mahabubnagar were flashed in the show.

District Collector G Ravi Naik, SP Narasimha, Municipal Chairman KC Narasimhulu, Municipal Councilors and others also participated in the show.