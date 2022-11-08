| Hyderabad Drunk Man Beats Two Year Old Son To Death In Neredmet

Hyderabad: Drunk man beats two-year-old son to death in Neredmet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:25 AM, Tue - 8 November 22

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a two-year-old boy died, allegedly after being beaten severely by his father in an inebriated condition at Neredmet on Monday.

The suspect Sudhakar, who works as a watchman stayed with his wife Divya and their son Jeevan Kumar.

Police said Sudhakar, who came home drunk picked up a fight with his wife. During this, Jeevan started crying. Angered by it, he severely beat the child.

Jeevan suffered grievous injuries and died in the hospital. The Neredmet police are investigating. Sudhakar was taken into custody.