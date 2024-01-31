Netizens divided over Kumari Aunty’s relocation from Madhapur lane

Hyderabadis used Reddit and other social media sites to voice their opinions after the Instagram famous Kumari Aunty was asked to relocate her food stall from the busy ITC Kohenur lane in Madhapur owing to traffic congestion.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 January 2024, 01:30 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis used Reddit and other social media sites to voice their opinions after the Instagram famous Kumari Aunty was asked to relocate her food stall from the busy ITC Kohenur lane in Madhapur owing to traffic congestion. Some believed it was in the public interest, while others believed Kumari Aunty was unfairly being singled out because of her unexpected surge in popularity.

A popular post in a Hyderabad Reddit group opened a discussion on Kumari Aunty’s shop closing down. “Leave the roads for vehicles and footpath for pedestrians,” opined one person.

“Irrespective of whether the food is good or bad, that entire stretch is haphazard, people park their vehicles at will. I was passing by this stretch on Saturday evening and boy oh boy, 2 lanes on the left and one lane by the divider were full of cars when honked people were abusing me,” a Reddit user expressed anguish.

Some others pointed out that the whole issue was created by food vloggers and they “must be banned”. “Food vloggers seem to be the root cause of these issues whereas a substantial number of people fail to comprehend that such situations arise only when people are not sensible or do not take accountability,” commented a Reddit user.

“Take people at workplace or your relatives or your neighbors, only they can’t see if you’re happy enough,” wrote another user. While one added, “Too much fame in short time is never good.” “Maybe ITC didn’t like the view from the balcony,” joked another Hyderabadi.

Check out the entire discussion in this thread: