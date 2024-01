Hyderabad: Fatal bike-car collision claims motorist’s life in Narsingi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 11:20 AM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A motorist was killed when a car hit his bike at Narsingi early on Thursday.

The man Vijay was going on his bike when a speeding car hit the motorcycle near My Home Avatar building. The man fell on the road and died.

The driver fled leaving behind the car. The police registered a case.