Hyderabad filmmaker’s ‘Hero Of The Sea’ triumphs at Indian World Film Festival

A documentary titled “Hero Of The Sea” produced and directed by Chilkuri Sushil Rao of Hyderabad has won an award at the 8th Indian World Film Festival-2024 held recently in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 07:01 PM

The documentary, which got at ‘honourable jury mention’ at the awards ceremony, focuses on the Indian Navy’s firm action against pirates who in recent times have tried to attack ships. The documentary showcases the willpower of five Indians who were taken captive by pirates in Nigeria in 2019, to stay strong and how they survived the ordeal. They were let free only after 70 days with the intervention of the authorities.

More than 200 entries were received for the film festival organised by Noida-based Mumbai Box Office. Out of these 83 were officially selected out of which the winners were picked by an international jury in various categories.

The winners in all categories were presented mementos and certificates were presented by D C Singh, chief advisor and Rambhul Singh, film director and founder of Mini Box Office.

At the awards ceremony, Sushil Rao was also presented with an award that he had won at the 12th Mumbai International Film Festival organsied in December 2023 for documentary “Oscar Challagariga” which got a Special Festival Mention in the festival. A ‘Certificate of Excellence’ was also presented to Sushil Rao for his short documentary entry “Human Feelings in Robot Wars’ which got selected in the 11th Noida International Film Festival-24 held in January.