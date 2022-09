Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at sportswear shop in Sultan Bazaar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:17 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

(Representational Image) The employees, who noticed the fire from a sportswear load in the shop, alerted the Fire department and police, following which a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a sportswear shop at Koti Bank Street in Sultan Bazaar on Thursday. No casualties were reported.

Officials suspect a short circuit might have led to the fire. The employees, who noticed the fire from a sportswear load in the shop, alerted the Fire department and police, following which a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The cost of the property damaged is yet to be ascertained.

The Sultan Bazaar police are investigating.