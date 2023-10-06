| Hyderabad Fire Breaks Out At Textile Store In Ramnagar No Casualties Reported

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:58 AM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a textile store in Ramnagar on Friday early hours. No casualties were reported, police said.

Officials suspect a short circuit could have caused the fire. Local residents noticed fire and thick smoke emerging from the locked store, which is surrounded by residential colonies, and alerted the fire department and police.

Two fire engines which were rushed to the spot doused the fire within an hour. The store was full of cotton, fiber and cloth material due to which thick smoke engulfed the surrounding areas, triggering panic among the residents.

Officials said the cost of the property damage was yet to be estimated.

The police are investigating.