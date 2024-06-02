| Tension Prevails As Families Of Telangana Martyrs Protest During Formation Day Event At Tank Bund

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 07:39 PM

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed for a while at Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Tank Bund on Sunday when families of Telangana martyrs protested the police high handedness.

A dozen odd families who were extended the invitation to participate in the program were reportedly refused entry by the police leading to arguments between police and the guests.

The local police who were assisted by the special police personnel at one point of time harshly asked them to leave the place as they did not have orders to send anyone to the venue in view of the heavy crowd.

The families complained that it was no less than an insult to them and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Telangana Statehood.

Senior police officials later intervened and sorted out the issue.