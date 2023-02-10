IMT Hyderabad inks MoU with Wipro Limited

IMT Hyderabad recently signed an MoU with Wipro Limited to jointly design and deliver the proposed PGDM program in IT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:26 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: IMT Hyderabad recently signed an MoU with Wipro Limited to jointly design and deliver the proposed PGDM program in IT.

This program aims to create future business leaders who have a domain experience as well as functional expertise to work in the IT industry. By signing this MoU, both the partners intend to create a talent pool which is industry ready and geared up for the challenges in the IT industry.

Dr. K. Sriharsha Reddy, Director, and Professor, IMT Hyderabad, discussed the trend of sustainability, hygiene, and digitization and said the service sector accounts for 60 per cent of the Indian economy and that Hyderabad is a national leader in the fields of information technology, e-commerce, and healthcare.

Rahul Bhattacharyya, Head – B-School Campus Hiring and Engagement in India, Wipro Limited, in his address to the students talked about five habits — Being Respectful, Being Responsive, Always Communicating, Demonstrating Stewardship and Building Trust —drive culture in the company.

Sudip Guha, Senior Consulting Manager-iDEAS, Wipro Limited, spoke about the significance of teamwork as, according to him, it brings success to customers and the service provider.