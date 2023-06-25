Hyderabad: FTCCI organizes three day Expo

“The maiden expo is an ambitious initiative of the Chamber and would be jointly hosted by FTCCI and Government of Telangana,” said Anil Agarwal, President of FTCCI.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:26 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: A three-day Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo-2023 is being organized by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), starting Wednesday at Hitex. The expo starts at 11 am and ends at 6.30 pm, and the entry is free.

Both international and domestic exhibitors will be participating in the expo and the international exhibitors include Cet Power Solution (Belgium), the Economic Development Board Mauritius (East Africa), and others. Gujarat Informatics Limited GIL, Hypercube Analytics Pvt. Ltd and others will be participating from the domestic.

Jarsh Innovation Private Ltd, a Hyderabad-based, company known for producing the world’s first air-conditioned helmet will showcase its wide range of products. The helmet regulates temperatures up to 15 degrees Celsius.