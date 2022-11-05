Hyderabad: Gavva Rekha Reddy receives Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendation Award

04:02 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan at Chennai, presented the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendation Award to Gavva Rekha Reddy in Hyderabad. The award was in recognition of her outstanding achievements in international fields and contributing to promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries.

The event started with a violin recital by Hidaka Asanuma after which Miyuki Inoue, Advisor Culture & Information introduced Rekha Reddy. Thanking the Japan government for the honour, Rekha acknowledged her teachers, family and friends who were an integral part of her Ikebana journey.

The Consul- General congratulated her on receiving the award and appreciated her demonstrations, including virtual ones in the last couple of years. He said the books Rekha Reddy has authored with her colleagues were not only of Japanese flower arrangements but also a cultural confluence.