Osmania University declares holiday to its colleges on September 17

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:33 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

(File Photo) All university examinations scheduled to be held on Saturday have been postponed, the OU said.

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Friday declared a holiday to all colleges under its jurisdiction on Saturday on the occasion of Telangana Jathiya Samaikyatha Dinotsavam.

The move comes following the State government announcing a holiday on Saturday. All university examinations scheduled to be held on Saturday have been postponed, the OU said.