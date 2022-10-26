Hyderabad: Grand Celebrations of ‘Govardhana Puja’ at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: Sri Govardhana Puja and Annakutotsavam programmes were organized at Hare Krishna Golden Temple here on Wednesday. The highlight of the event was a replica of Govardhana Hill (Annakuta) made of 350 kg of pure vegetarian cake and other food items. The hill was marked with various kundas (ponds) like Shyama Kunda, Radha Kunda and other important pilgrimage sites on the Govardhana Parikrama (Pradakshina) marga.

The programme comprised ‘Go-Puja’ i.e., offering of Krishna prasadam to cows and calf in the temple’s Goshala in the morning. It was followed by ‘Govardhana Hill’ made of various edible food items and decorated with colorful cookies, sweets, juices, fruits and flowers. It was offered to Lord Sri Radha Govinda and later displayed for grand darshan and Parikrama (Pradakshina) for all devotees.

The evening marked kirtans and ‘Pallaki Seva’ to Srila Prabhupada and Sri Nitai Gauranga (Lord Sri Krishna and Balarama) followed by a pravachan by Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji narrating the importance of Govardhana Lila.