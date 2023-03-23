Hyderabad: Hybiz TV Women’s Leadership Awards 2023 presented

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: The fourth edition of the Hybiz.tv Women’s Leadership Awards 2023 were presented in connection with the International Women’s Day Month at HICC Novotel here on Thursday.

During the event, Hybiz.tv rated among the top five online business channels recognized achievements of women from all walks of life who have made a difference to the society. The event witnessed the celebration of success stories of women across 17 categories, a press release said.

From the women who made a rural enterprise work for the benefit of fellow villagers, or be it a woman in a metro city who worked to make a difference to the lives of many of her fellow citizens, Hybiz.tv honoured women, both well-known and unheralded women and exemplified their success stories, it said.

Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Dr. Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao presented Legendary award to Dr. Arimanda Vijaya Sarada Reddy, founder secretary – Holy Mary Group of Institutions and Nalanda Group of

Institutions.

