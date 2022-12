Hyderabad: IBS crowned overall champions at AAVEG 13

ICFAI Business School (IBS) emerged overall champion after winning top honours in ten event at the three-day sports fest

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:03 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

IBS students celebrating with the overall championship trophy, on Sunday.

Hyderabad: ICFAI Business School (IBS) emerged overall champion after winning top honours in ten event at the three-day sports fest, AAVEG 13, organized by the team VAPS – the official sports and fitness club of ICFAI Business School (IBS) held at the IBS campus in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Results: Basketball: Winners: IBS Hyderabad, Runners-up: IMT Hyderabad; Lawn tennis: Winners: IBS Hyderabad, Runners-up: IBS Bengaluru; Cricket: Winners: IBS Mumbai, Runners-up: IMT Hyderabad; Squash: Men: Winner: Satyajeet Korakuti, Runner-up: Kunal Daga; Women: Winner: Shivangi Goel, Runner-up: Akriti Singh; Throwball: Winners: IBS Hyderabad, Runners-up: IBS Bengaluru; Table Tennis: Winners: IBS Hyderabad, Runners-up: SIBM Hyderabad; Badminton: Women singles: Winner: IBS Hyderabad, Runners-up: SIBM, Men: Winners: IBS Bengaluru, Runners-up: SIBM; Doubles: Women: Winners: IBS Hyderabad, Runners-up: SIBM; Men: Winners: IBS Hyderabad, Runners-up: IMT; Mixed Doubles: Winners: IBS Hyderabad, Runners-up: IBS Bangalore; Chess: Winners: Great Lakes, Runners-up: IBS Hyderabad; Volleyball: Winners: IBS Hyderabad, Runners-up: CMR; Football: Winners: IBS Hyderabad, Runners-up: IBS Bengaluru.